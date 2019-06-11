World
June 11, 2019 11:21 pm

Newborn baby rescued from a dumpster in Northern California: Police

By Staff The Associated Press

Police say an apartment resident heard cries and notified the manager, who pulled the child from the dumpster.

Authorities say good Samaritans have rescued a newborn baby from inside a Northern California dumpster in scorching heat.

Authorities say the baby was found wrapped in a plastic bag shortly before noon Tuesday in the city of Stockton, south of Sacramento.

An apartment resident heard cries and notified the manager, who pulled the child from the dumpster.

The boy was taken to a hospital. Police say he’s doing well.

Police found the baby’s 15-year-old mother nearby and she was taken to a hospital. Police say she could face charges of child abuse and endangerment.

It’s unclear how long the child was in the dumpster. Temperatures in the area topped 100 degrees.

Police also note that California law permits newborns to be anonymously left at hospitals or fire stations.

