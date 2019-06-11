Man in his 60s seriously hurt in East Vancouver collision, police investigating

Vancouver police were called to East Vancouver on Tuesday, where a pedestrian was badly hurt in a collision.

It happened around 3 p.m. on 41st Avenue near Ross Street.

Investigators said the victim, a man in his 60s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators, according to police.

Police said drivers in the area should be prepared for disruptions due to the investigation.

