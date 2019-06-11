Man in his 60s seriously hurt in East Vancouver collision, police investigating
A A
Vancouver police were called to East Vancouver on Tuesday, where a pedestrian was badly hurt in a collision.
It happened around 3 p.m. on 41st Avenue near Ross Street.
READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle collision in Burnaby
Investigators said the victim, a man in his 60s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators, according to police.
Police said drivers in the area should be prepared for disruptions due to the investigation.
WATCH: Witnesses say B.C. paramedic saved pedestrians by crashing into pole
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.