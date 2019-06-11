Money
June 11, 2019 7:30 pm
Updated: June 11, 2019 7:31 pm

Flight attendants with Swoop Airlines certified to be represented by CUPE

By Staff The Canadian Press

The cabin of a Swoop Airlines Boeing 737 on display during a media event, Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton, Ont.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it has been certified to represent 170 flight attendants at Swoop, the low-cost subsidiary of WestJet Airlines.

The union was previously certified by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to represent flight attendants at WestJet and its Encore regional carrier.

Almost 4,000 of the Calgary-based airline’s flight attendants are now unionized.

CUPE is Canada’s largest union with 680,000 members, including 15,000 flight attendants.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

