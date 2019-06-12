Saskatchewan weather outlook: kick of heat, risk of storms

Risk of showers and thunderstorms continue with a roller coaster of temperatures.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

After sneaking into single digits Wednesday morning with a few clouds to start the day, temperatures climbed into the high teens by mid-morning in both Saskatoon and Regina.

Finally a few hours of much needed rain is sliding through Saskatoon on this Wednesday morning https://t.co/lvU75tHA2a #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/rhWKfCXuVB — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 12, 2019

The mercury will continue to rise into the mid-20s for an afternoon high as some more clouds slide into both cities with a chance of showers and risk of a late day thunderstorm in the Saskatoon area.

Wednesday night

The risk of storms lingers into Wednesday evening before some clearing takes place and conditions cool back into low double digits overnight.

Thursday

Another round of sunshine is possible Thursday morning before what’s come a typical build up in cloud cover takes place during the afternoon with a slight chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm.

The mercury will soar toward the 30s during the day in Regina and into the mid-to-upper 20s for the Saskatoon area.

Friday

A cold front will pass through on Friday with a system bringing in a good chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms during the day.

Temperatures in both cities should still manage to make it into the mid-20s before a gusty northwesterly wind kicks in.

Father’s Day weekend outlook

The effects of the cold front will be felt on Saturday with daytime highs dipping back into the low 20s during the day with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm.

Father’s Day Sunday is shaping up to be a bit drier with still a slight chance of showers, but during the afternoon the mercury should manage to make it up a bit further into the mid-20s, so a nice day to spend outside with Dad!

The June 12 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken in Regina by Christine Young:

