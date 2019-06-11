Delta teacher suspended for telling student words to the effect of ‘go kill yourself’

A music teacher in Delta is facing suspension after telling a student in a Grade 9 band class words to the effect of “go kill yourself,” according to a disciplinary notice.

According to the May 28 ruling by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, it happened in November, 2016.

Boris Pekarsky was teaching a Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta.

A consent resolution agreement says Pekarsky yelled at a student who was not on task.

It adds that the student then tripped over a percussion instrument, causing a loud noise.

The resolution goes on to say that Pekarsky then told that student and another one to leave the classroom.

As they were walking away, he told one of the students words to the effect of “go kill yourself, it won’t matter anyway,” according to the disciplinary decision.

The agreement says that in January, 2017, Pekarsky met during the school day with a small group of students from the Band 9 class.

It says at that meeting Perkasky told the students that he didn’t know what to do about the behavior of a few students who had been “acting out.”

The resolution says he singled out specific students and used their names.

Pekarsky was suspended from work without pay 10 ten days in March, 2017.

He is also facing a three day suspension of his Independent School Teaching Certificate later this month.