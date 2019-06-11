Search underway for missing diver in St. Lawrence River, near Cornwall

A search for a missing scuba diver in the St. Lawrence River near Cornwall, Ont. on Tuesday has stretched into its sixth hour, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

Details about the circumstances remain scarce. What’s known is one diver returned to shore shortly before 9 a.m. after diving near Lock 21 on Macdonell Island in South Stormont Township, and his diving partner did not surface, OPP said on Tuesday afternoon in a statement.

OPP Const. Tylor Copeland said the missing diver is a man but could not confirm his age.

READ MORE: Kingston and Ottawa city officials concerned about proposed expansion of local health unit

A number of agencies — including the RCMP, South Stormont Fire Services, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, members of the Canadian Coast Guard and a helicopter from CFB Trenton — have assisted provincial police so far in Tuesday’s search, according to the statement.

OPP have called in their underwater search and recover unit to assist. In the meantime, provincial police are asking the public to avoid the area, located approximately 100 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

Anyone with information about the missing diver is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

WATCH: (June 10, 2019) Family, friends desperately searching for missing mother of 2

