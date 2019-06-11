Ministry of Environment investigates fuel spill on Trent-Severn Waterway in Lakefield

The Ministry of Environment (MOE) is investigating after a boat dumped fuel from a damaged engine at Lock 26 of the Trent-Severn Waterway in Lakefield on Monday night.

Gary Muloin, an environmental officer with the MOE, tells Global News, Trent-Severn Waterway staff used a boom to clean up the spill and that there was no further threat to the environment,

He tells us a small amount of the fuel may have flowed downstream and that Peterborough Utilities, who manages the wastewater treatment plant in the nearby city has been notified.

This boat is leaving Lock 26 on a single engine. Other engine failed and leaked fuel into the river. They are having difficulty (smashing into the sides). I called down asking if they need help… they say “no..” More to come. @CHEXNewswatch #ptbo #lakefield #trentsevern pic.twitter.com/wdJMbIFlDl — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) June 11, 2019



Story continues below Petroleum spill in Otonabee River, Lakefield; visibly over 400 m long. No cleanup and no booms, yet! First reported about 3 hours ago and hoping that no wildlife encounters this product. #Lakefield #cleanwater #wildlife pic.twitter.com/DYCq6zKtvG — Debbie Jenkins (@CaribouMxBio) June 11, 2019

READ MORE: Trent-Severn Waterway 2019 navigation season opens a week late

He said there was no threat to the drinking water

Ed Paleczny lives nearby and tells Global News he saw a large fuel slick surrounding a houseboat at the lock on Monday.

He notified the MOE action spill response line.

“It was a big oil slick that went from Lock 26 to about 1,000 feet up where the outflow goes into the Otonabee River,” said Paleczny. “It doesn’t take much to damage our drinking water or the environment.”

On Tuesday morning, the boat attempted to leave the lock to head back to Buckhorn.

A woman, who claimed to be with the boaters, was walking along the shoreline.

She wished her name not be published.

READ MORE: Boating traffic up on Trent-Severn Waterway in 2018

She told Global News, the boaters were travelling from Buckhorn to Toronto when they encountered a failure to one of its two engines at Lock 26.

The woman said a mechanic checked it out and informed the boaters to take it close by for repairs.

The boat was seen colliding with the rocks on the shoreline as it left the lock.

Muloin tells Global News the locks staff at Lock 27 at Young’s Point were informed of the disabled boat travelling that way.

They were told to park it when once it arrived.

Global News has contacted the Trent-Severn Waterway officials for comment.