Ancaster man fined for operating illegal slaughterhouse

An Ancaster Man has been fined for operating an illegal slaughterhouse.

An investigation into activities taking place on a local farm was launched last summer by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture after complaints were received about a suspected animal slaughter at the premises.

According to a news release, the defendant was convicted last month of operating without a licence, and not having a meat hygiene inspector present.

As a result, the accused, Abdalssamia Ali, was fined more than $6,000

He was penalized $5,000, and must also pay a Victim Fine Surcharge of $1,250