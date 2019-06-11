Canada
June 11, 2019 2:20 pm

Ancaster man fined for operating illegal slaughterhouse

By News Anchor  900 CHML

An Ancaster man has been fined over 6-thousand dollars for running a slaughterhouse without a licence.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
A A

An Ancaster Man has been fined for operating an illegal slaughterhouse.

READ MORE: Man’s body found at Hamilton’s Princess Point: Police

An investigation into activities taking place on a local farm was launched last summer by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture after complaints were received about a suspected animal slaughter at the premises.

According to a news release, the defendant was convicted last month of operating without a licence, and not having a meat hygiene inspector present.

READ MORE: No ‘Free Willy’ moment: captive whales, dolphins exempted under Canada ban

As a result, the accused, Abdalssamia Ali, was fined more than $6,000

He was penalized $5,000, and must also pay a Victim Fine Surcharge of $1,250

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ancaster
Fine
Hamilton
House
illegal
Inspector
Investigation
License
slaughter

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.