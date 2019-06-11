Impaired driving charges remain common in Bracebridge: OPP

Over the last 30 days, officers in Bracebridge have charged 19 people with impaired driving — more than double the nine drivers charged during the same time period in 2018, OPP say.

Officers interacted with the 19 drivers through RIDE programs and responding to calls from members of the public, police add.

According to police, one driver had her young children in the car with her and one had just gotten his vehicle back after it was impounded due to another impaired driving charge laid seven days prior.

Officers are reminding people that impaired driving is one of the major factors contributing to injury or death on Ontario roads, and therefore, people should have a plan if they plan to drink or use drugs.

