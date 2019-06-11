Man seriously injured after stabbing outside downtown Toronto hotel

Toronto police say a man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in the leg in downtown Toronto.

Officers responded at around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Richmond Street West and University Avenue, just outside the Hilton hotel.

Investigators said the victim was reportedly involved in a previous altercation at a bar or restaurant at 111 Richmond Street West.

Officers at 52 Division said they also received multiple fight calls to that location.

At the end of the night, police said the victim went to get into an Uber, when words were exchanged with the suspect — which led to the victim being stabbed in the leg.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are still looking for the suspect and the investigation remains ongoing.

