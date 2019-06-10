Damaged gas main prompts police to ask people to avoid downtown Airdrie

A damaged gas main prompted RCMP to issue a news release Monday night asking people to avoid downtown Airdrie as crews respond.

“Currently, ATCO Gas, [the] Airdrie Fire Department and Airdrie Municipal Enforcement are on scene and the situation is under control,” police said.

RCMP were told of the situation shortly after 6 p.m. They said the gas main was damaged during construction on Main Street between Centre Avenue and 2 Avenue.

“Local businesses within a one-block radius were cleared out,” the RCMP said. “A strong odour of gas is prevalent in the area.

“An area from Centre Avenue to Second Avenue and Bowers Street to the east, and First Street to the west, is cordoned off to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.”

The RCMP said gas to some homes may be temporarily shut off and that the repair was expected to take several hours to complete.

Anyone with further questions is asked to call the ATCO Gas emergency line at 1-800-511-3447.