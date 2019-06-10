Evacuated residents can return to Traverse Bay after destructive forest fire

It’s now safe for evacuees to return to the site of a forest fire in Traverse Bay, according to the local municipality.

The Rural Municipality of Alexander said Monday that the blaze – which chased 40 to 60 people out of the area – is now completely open and safe for residents.

The RM said in a statement that five properties were destroyed as a result of the fire, and while no one was injured, three firefighters were treated on scene for heat exhaustion.

Conservation officers were able to rescue two pets from the flames and reunite them with their owners.

READ MORE: Buildings burned, residents evacuated after Traverse Bay forest fire

Residents who suffered property damage – the destroyed properties were on Whitey Road and Springhill Road in the community – are asked to contact the RM office for help with property reassessment.

A fire ban remains in effect for the RM until further notice, with no burning of any kind permitted. Investigators are still looking into the cause of Friday’s fire.

WATCH: Lightning sparks grass fire in Winnipeg