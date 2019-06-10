Jurassic Park in Peterborough rained out for Game 5 screening of NBA finals

Inclement weather has forced the cancellation of the live stream of Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Millennium Park in Peterborough on Monday night.

Peterborough mayor Diane Therrien on Monday morning tweeted that due to the weather (rain), the live stream will be cancelled. The city hosted a live stream viewing party at the park on Friday night for Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.

The weather is not cooperating for Game 5 of the Raptors playoffs so there will be no live stream at Millennium Park tonight. We will try again for Game 6 (if needed). Galaxy Cinemas in downtown Peterborough is one of 33 Cineplex theatres hosting free viewing parties #Ptbo — City of Peterborough Mayor (@MayorPtbo) June 10, 2019

Therrien noted if necessary, the city will stream Games 6 (Thursday) and 7 (Sunday) of the series at Millennium Park (weather permitting).

Galaxy Cinemas on Water Street is hosting a viewing party for Monday night’s game. Tip-off is 9 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Raptors lead the series 3-1 with a chance to claim their first NBA championship on Monday night.

