Missing Ganonoque woman last seen in Kingston after job interview, police say

A young Gananoque woman has been missing since Wednesday, June 5.

According to Kingston police, Stephanie Gipson, was last seen on Queen Mary Road north of Robert Wallace Road in Kingston around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Kingston police seek public’s assistance in search for missing woman

Stephanie, 23, had apparently travelled to a Tim Hortons at Arlington Park Place Wednesday evening for a job interview.

She was last seen in the company of two men and a woman on the evening of June 5, according to Kingston police.

Since then, family and friends have been searching for Stephanie, who is a young mother.

According to a Facebook post from Stephanie’s mother, Chris Gipson, it is unlike her to be away from her family for so long without any contact.

Stephanie is described as between 5′ and 5′ 6″ tall, 140 lbs, with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt, grey-black pants and beige sandals.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Kingston police say missing man with dementia found

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Kingston police.

More to come.