Pair of vehicles seized near Bingemans Centre Drive in Kitchener: police
Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized a pair of vehicles on Bingemans Centre Drive on Saturday night.
Police say that one of the cars was seen drifting on the road with bald tires.
According to police, the other vehicle was pulled over after it was spotted weaving through traffic.
In both cases, the men who were driving had their licences suspended for seven days.
