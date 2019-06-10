Pair of vehicles seized near Bingemans Centre Drive in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized a pair of vehicles on Bingemans Centre Drive on Saturday night.

Police say that one of the cars was seen drifting on the road with bald tires.

According to police, the other vehicle was pulled over after it was spotted weaving through traffic.

In both cases, the men who were driving had their licences suspended for seven days.

Traffic Services Members seized two vehicles from separate events on Bingemans Centre Drive tonight. One driver stopped for drifting on bald tires and other driver stopped for racing through traffic. Both males lost their vehicles and licences for 7 days. #fatal4 @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/eD2Z6kOsD8 — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) June 9, 2019