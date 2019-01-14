Trio caught stunt driving near Bingemans in Kitchener
Three people were pulled over in five hours for stunt driving on the same stretch of roadway in Kitchener on Sunday.
Waterloo Regional Police say they had a speed trap set up on Sunday near Shirley Avenue and Bingeman Centre Drive where the posted speed limit is 50 km/h.
Over five hours, a 47-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were clocked driving 106 km/h while a 46-year-old man registered at 104 km/h. Police said all three drivers were from the Waterloo region.
All of the drivers had their vehicles immediately impounded on the spot and licences suspended for seven days.
They are also facing charges of speeding, stunt driving and careless driving.
