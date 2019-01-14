Trio caught stunt driving near Bingemans in Kitchener

Three people were pulled over in five hours for stunt driving on the same stretch of roadway in Kitchener on Sunday.

Waterloo Regional Police say they had a speed trap set up on Sunday near Shirley Avenue and Bingeman Centre Drive where the posted speed limit is 50 km/h.

READ MORE: Police catch a host of stunt drivers across Waterloo Region

Over five hours, a 47-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were clocked driving 106 km/h while a 46-year-old man registered at 104 km/h. Police said all three drivers were from the Waterloo region.

Three people charged with stunt driving during a traffic enforcement initiative on Shirley Avene and Bingeman Centre Drive in Kitchener. Posted limit is 50 km/h and drivers were clocked allegedly doing 106 km/h and 104 km/h. Vehicles and licence seized on the spot. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/FwI5eRbDzm — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 14, 2019

All of the drivers had their vehicles immediately impounded on the spot and licences suspended for seven days.

They are also facing charges of speeding, stunt driving and careless driving.