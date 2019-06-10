Hamilton man allegedly found with meth after traffic stop

A traffic stop led to multiple charges for a 43-year-old Hamilton man.

Police say the man was pulled over in his black pickup truck in the area of Barton Street and Kensington Avenue for not having a rear licence plate.

READ MORE: 2 facing drug charges after Hamilton police seize meth, Ritalin in impaired driving investigation

“A traffic stop was conducted and the driver failed to produce the necessary documents,” said Hamilton Police Service in an official media release. “Through investigation, police determined the driver’s licence was suspended”.

Police claim a search found the man to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a black pellet gun, and bear spray.

After being taken into custody, police say they discovered the man was bound by several court orders.

READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest wanted man, find meth and fentanyl

“The vehicle was seized for seven days in accordance with the Ontario Highway Traffic Act,” Hamilton police added. “The pellet gun and bear spray were submitted for destruction.”

The 43-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges of drug possession, possession of crime proceeds under $5,000, driving while under suspension, failure to comply recognizance (x2), and failure to comply with probation (x2).

WATCH: National study on meth abuse