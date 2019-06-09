Microsoft unveils new Xbox console to be released next year

Microsoft on Sunday unveiled its next-generation Xbox console, known as “Project Scarlett,” which is set to hit store shelves during the 2020 holiday season.

The device will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X console and be powered by an Advanced Micro Devices chip, the company said during its Xbox E3 conference in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: EA FIFA 20: Meet the Vancouver designers who built the world’s biggest sports video game franchise

The console will show up to 120 frames per second, or twice the average TV, and include a solid-state drive, Microsoft said, allowing game to load much faster than on its older mechanical hard drives.

The latest version of Microsoft’s popular “Halo” videogame will be launched along with the new console.