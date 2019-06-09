Canada
June 9, 2019 1:57 pm
Updated: June 9, 2019 2:19 pm

28-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in London

By Staff 980 CFPL

London police say a 28-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s northeast end.

It happened just before midnight Friday at the corner of Huron Street and Adelaide Street North.

London police say the victim, identified as Michael Laviolette, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died in hospital, and police note that his organs have been donated in accordance with his wishes.

Police say the traffic management unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police.

With files from the Canadian Press

