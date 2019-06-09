Whale dies after being beached at mouth of Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie River

A minke whale has died after it became stranded at the mouth of the Shubenacadie River in Nova Scotia, a whale rescue group announced in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The Marine Animal Response Society said their members responded after being contacted about the whale but that it died soon after they arrived.

“We are now working with Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the local community to determine the next steps,” the organization wrote in its post.

The whale is also stuck in mud which is making the organization’s response “very tricky and dangerous.”