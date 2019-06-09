Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Flamborough

Hamilton police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle car crash in Flamborough.

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision call near Woodhill Road at the 4th Concession around 4:31 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Woodhill Road between the 4th Concession and Highway 5 is currently closed for the ongoing investigation.

There are no other details at this time.