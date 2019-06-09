Flamborough
June 9, 2019 10:38 am
Updated: June 9, 2019 10:56 am

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Flamborough

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Police say the fatal single vehicle crash happened on Woodhill Rd between the 4th Concession and Hwy 5.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A A

Hamilton police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle car crash in Flamborough.

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision call near Woodhill Road at the 4th Concession around 4:31 a.m. on Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Hamilton police say motorcyclist dead after collision

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Woodhill Road between the 4th Concession and Highway 5 is currently closed for the ongoing investigation.

There are no other details at this time.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4th Concession
Flamborough
Hamilton Police
Highway 5
woodhill road

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.