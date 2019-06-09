Oshawa firefighters battle 2 separate fires overnight Sunday

Two large fires within a short distance of each other kept fire crews busy in Oshawa overnight on Sunday.

Firefighters were first called to the scene of a four-storey apartment building under construction near Bloor and Simcoe streets around 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the building completely engulfed in flames. Fire Prevention Insp. Ryan Carson told Global News neighbouring buildings and up to a dozen vehicles also sustained damage as a result of the flames.

Additional crews had to be called to help tackle the blaze after the original response team arrived on scene, Carson said.

Then, about an hour later, firefighters received a second call for a fire in the area of College and Cromwell avenues. When they arrived on scene, they determined the blaze started in a detached garage and then spread to nearby trees.

The cause of both fires is unclear and no injuries were reported in either case.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the scene and is working to figure out the cause and origin of the fire.