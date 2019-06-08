Edmonton restaurant giving free food to those in need, ‘no questions asked’

Those who need a meal and can’t afford it are being welcomed at Dream Donair & Pizza on Argyll Rd and 99 Street.

“People are sometimes too shy to walk in and ask for help in fear of rejection,” said Mohammad Al-Faouri, who co-owns the restaurant.

“If you don’t have any money, you might be unfortunate at this time — but you can come in and have a free meal.”

The establishment, owned by an Edmonton family, began seven years ago and has been offering free meals to those in need for the past three.

READ MORE: Edmonton homelessness event aims to build relationships, lift participants out of poverty

The idea first came to them during the Fort McMurray wildfire as their way of helping evacuees during the crisis. They’ve continued to offer free meals ever since.

WATCH: (Dec. 23, 2018) Restaurant’s offer of free meal for the holidays a ‘Christmas gift to Halifax’

Al-Faouri said they have a few people take advantage of the offer each day.

“My faith tells me to give when you are capable of giving,” Al-Faouri said.

“Canada is a giving country; it’s helped people in the country and out of the country all the time. We should be helping people all the time.”

A sign on the establishment’s front door tells patrons to come in and have a meal, “if you have no money for food.”

READ MORE: Councillor calls for a ‘SWAT team’ approach to Edmonton river valley homelessness

Al-Faouri hopes other businesses will follow Dream Donair & Pizza’s example.

“I hope that other business owners and people see this and want to help out as well,” Al-Faouri said. “There’s a lot of people out there who are less fortunate because of the economy or whatever circumstances.”