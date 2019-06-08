Fortis to host open houses in South Okanagan on how to reduce energy costs

FortisBC will be hosting open houses in the South Okanagan this month to show how area residents can reduce their home energy costs.

The open houses will take place Tuesday, June 18, in Oliver and Osoyoos. Fortis says it will share information about its no-cost programs, which offer everything from energy-efficient light bulbs and weatherstripping to a new energy-efficient refrigerator or a high-efficiency natural gas furnace.

WATCH BELOW (Aired June 19, 2018): Energy saving tips to beat the heat

The energy provider says drafty doors and over-worked furnaces are just a few of the issues that can lead to extra costs for people renting or owning a less energy-efficient home.

“The most affordable homes to rent or buy can also be the least affordable to heat, and we know that energy-efficiency issues like this are an additional burden for our customers on the tightest budgets,” said Ned Georgy, manager, conservation and energy management, FortisBC.

The open houses will take place at:

Sonora Community Centre, 8505 68th Avenue, Osoyoos, Tuesday, June 18, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Town of Oliver Library, 6329 Station Street, Tuesday, June 18, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

At the open houses, FortisBC employees will provide more information about programs for income-qualified customers and assist people in completing program applications.

One program is energy conservation assistance program, a program that provides eligible participants with a customized home energy evaluation and the installation of energy-saving products such as water-efficient fixtures, energy-efficient LED light bulbs and weatherstripping.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Jan. 5, 2017): Saving energy through thermal imaging

According to Fortis, some homes may also qualify for insulation, an energy-efficient refrigerator or a high-efficiency natural gas furnace.

Fortis says last year, it performed more than 2,000 energy evaluations and installed more than 7,000 energy saving products through this program.

“That’s why we’re hosting these sessions — we want to make sure people know they can also get help saving energy and making their homes more comfortable, and at no cost,” said Georgy.