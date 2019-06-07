1000+ Vernon residents without power

The power is out to more than 1,050 homes and businesses in Vernon.

The outage, reported by BC Hydro at 6:58 p.m., affects residents in a large swath of land west of Commonage Road and South of Tronson Road.

It is not yet known what caused the power to go out in the area.

READ MORE: Armstrong dairy farm to host annual breakfast event on Saturday; area students get sneak peek

BC Hyrdo said a crew has been assigned to the outage but has yet to arrive on scene and determine when power can be restored.

We’ll be investigating an outage to 1000 customers in #VernonBC. Latest info will be on our mobile site as available: https://t.co/WQg4iOW1vv pic.twitter.com/RW3bXQX9tC — BC Hydro (@bchydro) June 8, 2019

Updates on the incident can be found on the BC Hydro website linked here.