1000+ Vernon residents without power

The power is out to more than 1,050 homes and businesses in Vernon.
The outage, reported by BC Hydro at 6:58 p.m., affects residents in a large swath of land west of Commonage Road and South of Tronson Road.
It is not yet known what caused the power to go out in the area.
BC Hyrdo said a crew has been assigned to the outage but has yet to arrive on scene and determine when power can be restored.
Updates on the incident can be found on the BC Hydro website linked here.
