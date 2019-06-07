Consumer
Walmart in your home? Company to offer in-home grocery deliveries in U.S.

By Anne D'Innocenzio The Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, a box of merchandise is unloaded from a truck and sent along a conveyor belt at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
How much do you trust a stranger with your fridge?

Walmart is now offering to have one of its employees deliver fresh groceries and put them in your refrigerator when you’re not home.

The nation’s largest grocer said that it will be offering the service this fall for more than one million customers in three cities: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Missouri, and Vero Beach, Florida. Later this year, the service, called InHome Delivery, will also accept returns for items purchased on Walmart.com.

READ MORE: Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to increase pay for workers

The new service, announced Friday ahead of Walmart’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is part of the company’s drive to expand its shopping options that include curbside pickup and online grocery delivery and cater to time-starved shoppers.

