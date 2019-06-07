Brandt employee killed in workplace incident

A worker has been killed in a workplace incident in Regina.

In an email, Brandt Engineered Products said to staff that a manufacturing employee died after suffering a serious injury Thursday morning at its north-side location.

The employee was a machinist who had worked for Brandt for 28 years.

Grief counsellors have been brought in.

