June 7, 2019 2:37 pm
Updated: June 7, 2019 3:22 pm

Brandt employee killed in workplace incident

By Staff The Canadian Press

An employee at Brand Engineered Products has passed away after suffering a serious injury at the north-side location.

A worker has been killed in a workplace incident in Regina.

In an email, Brandt Engineered Products said to staff that a manufacturing employee died after suffering a serious injury Thursday morning at its north-side location.

The employee was a machinist who had worked for Brandt for 28 years.

Grief counsellors have been brought in.

