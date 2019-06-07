Winnipeggers rally around Crescentwood mansion set for destruction
A fight is brewing over the fate of a Crescentwood house with a long history that was slated to be demolished Friday afternoon.
The 110-year-old mansion at 514 Wellington Cres. has attracted a group of protesters hoping the city will revoke the demolition permit issued for the property.
The building – also known as the ‘Gordon House’ after its original owner, businessman James T. Gordon – is apparently set to be demolished in order to make room for condos.
Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont said Friday morning on Twitter that over 4,000 people have signed a petition to stop the demolition, and that crews may be proceeding with the work despite an apparent stop work order.
Watch for more information as it becomes available.
