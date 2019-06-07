Winnipeggers rally around Crescentwood mansion set for destruction

A fight is brewing over the fate of a Crescentwood house with a long history that was slated to be demolished Friday afternoon.

The 110-year-old mansion at 514 Wellington Cres. has attracted a group of protesters hoping the city will revoke the demolition permit issued for the property.

The building – also known as the ‘Gordon House’ after its original owner, businessman James T. Gordon – is apparently set to be demolished in order to make room for condos.

We have just learned that 514 Wellington Crescent is slated to be demolished tomorrow afternoon (Friday, June 7th)! We are holding a protest in the morning, starting at 10:00 am in front of 514 Wellington. Please come and join if you can! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀… https://t.co/vkktESxyP5 pic.twitter.com/f6yVCd2z8Q — Toby Bartlett (@tobybartlett) June 7, 2019

Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont said Friday morning on Twitter that over 4,000 people have signed a petition to stop the demolition, and that crews may be proceeding with the work despite an apparent stop work order.

.@Mayor_Bowman please put a stop to this demolition at 514 Wellington. This was designated a heritage building for 40 years. We have heard there is a stop work order but the crews are going to proceed. The developer may just demo and pay the fine. #wpgpoli pic.twitter.com/4CCE0kURTH — Dougald Lamont (@DFLamont) June 7, 2019

Watch for more information as it becomes available.

