Winnipeg police ask for public’s help seeking suspects in lawyer’s homicide

Winnipeg police have released more details in the Sunday morning homicide of local lawyer Justin Silicz.

Silicz, 32, was with two other adults around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when a fight broke out with three other men near Arlington Street and McDermot Avenue.

The situation escalated as the groups moved to Winnipeg Avenue between Arlington and Tecumseh Street, police said.

Silicz suffered serious injuries in the fight and was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

His obituary called the assault an act of “random, senseless violence from being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police are looking for a man in his 20s, around 6’0″, with a slim build and red clothing, as well two other men wearing dark clothing.

All three suspects appear to have left the scene heading east down Winnipeg Avenue on foot.

The victim’s brother, Michael, said his family is looking for justice and closure, and urges anyone with information – even rumours – about what happened to contact police.

“Early Sunday morning… my parents lost their son, I lost my baby bro, and my kids lost their uncle,” he said.

“Winnipeg lost a promising young lawyer. A man for others, and a very huge Jets fan. There’s a hole in our hearts. We need closure, and we want justice for our little JJ. Please, if you were in the area and you saw something, come forward.

“If you’re one of those three guys that made a mistake, please come forward.”

The family of Winnipeg lawyer Justin Silicz will be speaking to media this morning after an update from police. Silicz was the victim of a deadly assault last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/HOcVnjcBc8 — Joe Scarpelli (@ScarpelliGlobal) June 7, 2019

Police are asking any residents or businesses in the area to check security systems for potential video of the incident, and they’re also reaching out to anyone who was in the area at the time the altercation broke out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

