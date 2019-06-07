Burlington offering free shuttle bus to NBA Finals viewing party

Fans heading to Burlington’s viewing party for Game 4 between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors will have the option of taking a shuttle bus from Burlington GO station.

Burlassic Park, which was at Civic Square in Burlington for games 1 and 2, moved to the Central Park Bandshell for Game 3 due to planned construction at the Square.

Game 4 will also take place at the Bandshell a couple of kilometres northeast of City Hall.

The City of Burlington is offering the free rides from the north side of the Burlington GO station in the bus loop off Queensway Drive.

Pick-up and drop-off locations will be marked with large flags.

The bus will run every 15 minutes between 7:30 p.m. and shortly after the game has ended.

“A large crowd is expected for Game 4. Residents are encouraged to take the shuttle, Burlington Transit, walk, bike or carpool.” the city said in a statement.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals will take place Friday night in Oakland with the Raptors hoping to take a commanding 3 games to 1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game time is 9:00 p.m.

#BurlON #Raptors fans — the forecast is looking perfect for #BurlassicPark tonight! Due to construction at City Hall, tonight's viewing for #Game4 is at the Central Park Bandshell & @cityburlington is providing free shuttle buses from Burlington GO. https://t.co/UmWYhiJ2rm pic.twitter.com/pkzRpCLFKK — Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) June 7, 2019

Meanwhile, there are other big screen viewing parties in Hamilton and Niagara region.

In Hamilton, First Ontario Centre will have a free public viewing of Game 4.

Doors open at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are required and can be obtained online here, and picked up through the Bay Street Entrance.

Tonight: Join us, Spectra and the @HM_HoneyBadgers at FirstOntario Centre for a FREE public viewing of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors! Details: https://t.co/BCzBc7yLxp #WeTheNorth #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/80UOBboaTG — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) June 7, 2019

Fans near Welland can make a trek down to the front of Civic Square for an outdoor screening on the city’s LED screen. Watchers can and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Meanwhile, Niagara Cineplex Odeon at Niagara Square will also be hosting a viewing party indoors.

And in Fort Erie, the Ridge Film House will be showing Game 4 on their two large screens.

The latter parties require advance reservations with a maximum of two seats per person at the Cineplex.

Game 4 at 9pm TONIGHT @ Welland Jurassic Square (60 East Main Street)

HUGE giveaways: t-shirts, hats, socks, basketballs. @917GIANTFM Cruiser onsite @ 8pm. FREE face painting FREE popcorn. Pop and pizza 4 sale. Free throw half-time competition #WeTheNorth @Raptors pic.twitter.com/eLYj7PxWSa — City of Welland (@Welland) June 7, 2019