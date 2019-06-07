Trent University class of 2019 celebrates at convocation

Trent University’s 11th chancellor, Dr. Don Tapscott, gave some words of wisdom to graduating students during convocation ceremonies this week.

“You’re all set so as you leave this wonderful institution, this gorgeous ceremony, by all means, live long and prosper.”

Tapscott was Trent’s first alumnus to hold the role of chancellor. He will be succeeded by Stephen Stohn from the class of ’66, who will be installed as chancellor during a formal ceremony on Friday.

More than 1,600 graduates will cross the stage over the course of five days and nine ceremonies.

On Thursday, bachelor of arts degrees were presented.

“I have a gender and women studies degree now so I have been working in social activism and trying to make a difference in the world,” said Morgan Chatten, one of Trent’s graduating students.

Global Peterborough’s very own Noor Ibrahim received a bachelor of arts honours degree in media studies.

“I am so happy. It’s bittersweet. I think it’s nice to be done with all the stress and anxiety but at the same time, I’ll definitely miss this, the people here and the environment and the community. Go Trent!” said Ibrahim.

As for what’s next for the graduates? Many told us they aren’t ready to put away the books just yet.

“I’m going back to school … I’m going to go to college in Ottawa,” said Melissa Howell, a graduating student.

“I’m actually staying at Trent so I’m going to teacher’s college next year here,” Kristen Gora, another student, said.

The last 2019 convocation ceremonies take place on Friday.