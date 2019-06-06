Transport Canada taking backyard Anmore helicopter landings ‘very seriously,’ may investigate

Transport Canada says it is weighing whether to launch a formal investigation into a party in Anmore last Saturday that involved three helicopters making backyard take-offs and landings.

The lavish bash, which also saw at least one overdose, has raised the ire of Anmore Mayor John McEwan, who described the aircraft in-and-outs as totally inappropriate.

According to the party’s organizers it featured 1,700 cans of booze, 526 ounces of whiskey, 333 attendees, seven supercars, six police cars, five hypercars, three helicopters, two ambulances and one fire truck.

In an emailed statement, a Transport Canada spokesperson said the agency “[takes] these reported incidents very seriously.”

“Under Canadian Aviation Regulations, helicopters landing in built-up areas must normally land at an airport, heliport or a military aerodrome that meets the appropriate aviation standards,” said the statment.

“In the case of private property, the operator would require permission from the owner to land.”

Asked about concerns by the village’s mayor about the helicopters, party host and marketing entrepreneur Justin Plosz told Global News, “It’s pretty hard to stop three helicopters from landing in your backyard when you’re not driving them.”

The regulator said if it launches an investigation, it would assess potential safety hazards, whether the area is considered “built-up” and whether the helicopter operators were properly authorized to perform the landings.

It said if the helicopter operators were found to have broken the regulations, they could face fines or suspensions.

In addition to concerns about the aircraft, the party has highlighted concerns around luxury rental properties in the Lower Mainland.

Plosz rented the massive home at 35 Birch Wynde from an overseas owner, and McEwan has linked the party to the province’s speculation and vacancy tax, designed to push owners of vacant properties to rent them out.

He says stricter rules need to be put in place to ensure vacant properties are rented out properly and for residential use only, rather than for events that disrupt the community.

However, Plosz has maintained he did nothing wrong and is eyeing his next bash, possibly in neighbouring Belcarra.

“We’ll just go to another place that wants the publicity,” he told Global News on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be bigger, better, badder and next time, we’re going to charge money.”

With files from Sean Boynton and John Hua