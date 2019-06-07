Saskatchewan weather outlook: showers in store for the weekend

Drought conditions continue to persist across the province but some rain relief arrives this weekend.

Weather forecast

Friday

It’s been an active 24 hours for parts of Saskatchewan!

Thunder, lightning and heavy rain dominated the night skies late Thursday and into Friday morning across southern and central sections of the province.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible late Friday evening over portions of Saskatchewan as a low-pressure system tracks northeastwards.

Friday night

Looming showers remain a possibility in Regina on Friday night as this fast-moving system pushes through.

A minor thunderstorm forecast for this evening near the Queen City could cause non-severe giving gusty winds, pea-sized hail, and locally heavy downpours.

Sustained westerly winds of 30 km/h are expected overnight on Friday.

Saturday

A ridge of high pressure begins to build across parts of southern and central Saskatchewan heading into the weekend.

Conditions start-off below seasonal in both Saskatoon and Regina, but a slight spike in temperatures is anticipated for Saskatoon on Sunday.

Pesky clouds stick around Saskatoon on Saturday causing conditions to remain cool.

Sunday

Sunday is shaping up to be the best day of the weekend for running errands in Saskatoon with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens.

The forecast remains active for Regina with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Sunday.

Work week outlook

Get ready to put on your sunglasses for your Monday morning commute!

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures dominate the long-term forecast heading into the second week of June.

Overnight temperatures heading into the first few works days also remain cool at single digits.

