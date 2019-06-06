Winnipeg Railway Museum closed due to structural concerns

Residents looking to explore the Winnipeg Railway Museum will be out of luck for the foreseeable future.

The Museum has been closed because of structural concerns.

The building’s owner, VIA Rail, said an engineering analysis to refurbish the train shed at Union Station that houses the Museum lead to the closure.

“As we were progressing and getting a better assessment of the work involved, an inspection revealed that there were some risks regarding certain elements of the structure,” VIA said in a statement.

“Since safety is our number one priority. We decided to close the museum to pursue different renovation options,” VIA Rail added.

VIA added this will not impact passengers using its service.

No timeline was given on when the muesum may reopen.