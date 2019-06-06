eHealth conflict of interest rules don’t meet ‘good practice’: Sask. auditor

Saskatchewan’s auditor says eHealth needs to improve their policies to clear up conflict of interest issues and reduce vendor influence.

This comes after three eHealth employees took all-expense, vendor paid trips to a PGA event and the Indy 500. Two of the employees were fired. The third already left eHealth before disciplinary action could be taken.

Through her examination, auditor Judy Ferguson found eight instances of vendor-sponsored travel where a vendor covered additional costs without specific provisions to do so. Two of these trips involved travel to award the vendor a contract.

The report says good practice recommends vendors only pay for these kinds of travel costs if it is laid out in the contract.

Ferguson’s office also found eHealth’s conflict of interest and code of conduct policies do not include consideration for identifying and managing potential conflicts of interest. This is directed at staff involved in purchasing decisions.

Staff involved in vendor evaluations failed to complete written declarations of conflict of interest and declare potential conflicts, according to the report.

These policies also do not identify what is acceptable vendor-sponsored travel and how employees should respond to potential vendor conflict of interest, according to the report.

“eHealth needs to provide explicit guidance on when it is acceptable for vendors to pay for staff travel and training, and for identifying and mitigating vendor conflicts of interest,” Ferguson said.

“Improved procurement policies to reduce vendor influence and conflicts of interest will encourage fair and equitable treatment of vendors, as well as protect public funds and promote transparency and accountability.”

The report identified five employees with undeclared conflicts of interest, uncompleted conflict of interest forms, or simply refused, without consequence, to acknowledge in writing they read and understood eHealth’s code of conduct policy.

Ferguson recommends eHealth update its code of conduct and conflict of interest policies, increase awareness, reinforce the importance of compliance and outline the consequences of non-compliance.