First safety shields installed on Winnipeg Transit buses

Winnipeg’s first safety shields for transit drivers were put into service Thursday.

The shields – which were recommended in a 2017 report to the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works – will be installed on all 630 city buses at a rate of 15 per week.

“I’m pleased that we’re following through on our promise to make operator safety a priority with the installation of shields,” said committee chair Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface).

“Seeing those first few shield-equipped buses on the road today is such an important milestone.”

