More traffic headaches coming to busy Guelph intersection

Drivers will want to avoid the area of Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street in Guelph as significant lane reductions are scheduled to begin on Monday.

The city said all directions of traffic will be down to a single lane at the intersection, and drivers will not be able to make left turns during the roadwork.

Work has been underway at the intersection for a few weeks, but these new lane reductions are expected to last Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

Crews are installing temporary traffic signals and street lighting and will be removing the median islands at the intersection.

The city said the work is being completed ahead of major road reconstruction on Speedvale Avenue East, which is scheduled to begin next year.

During the construction, sidewalks in the area will remain open, and all businesses will still be accessible.

Guelph Transit’s community bus will be temporarily detoured during the work. More information can be found on Guelph Transit’s website.