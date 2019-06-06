Here’s how to indulge on National Doughnut Day in the Hamilton area

National doughnut day is here!

The legend began in 1938 when a Chicago Salvation Army branch served free doughnuts during the great depression, helping those in need. It also honoured those who served doughnuts to soldiers during the First World War.

Ever since, the Salvation Army has continued handing out free doughnuts on the first Friday of every June and will continue the tradition across Ontario, as several branches will be handing out the sweet treat to commemorate the day.

In Hamilton, the well-known charity will offer up freebies at Gore Park between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

However, if money is no object and you’re looking for something a cut above, here are some of the high-end doughnut shops in the Hamilton region that are neighbourhood legends.

Just a heads up: many of these doughnuts are much larger than what you may be accustomed to, so go easy when ordering more than one.

Hamilton

GranDad’s

James Street North and Burlington

This family-owned operation boasts 30 years of doughnut making experience with four bakers having a combined 120 years in making the sweets.

Located on James Street North, just a walk away from the Waterfront, GrandDad’s offers an array of classics from the Old Fashioned Plain to the Double Chocolate Ghostbuster.

Doughboy

Greenhill Ave. and Quigley Rd.

Located in Hamilton’s east-end, Doughboy’s storefront has a traditional diner feel with it’s brightly lit fixtures. Their menu rotates 20 different flavours including Raspberry Buttercream and their top-selling traditional Apple Fritter.

Donut Monster

Locke Street South and Charlton

The unique flavours of this outlet actually began in a simple home kitchen in 2015, supplying independent coffee shops and grocery stores with fresh donuts. Eventually, owner Reuben Vanderkwaak opened up the Locke Street location in 2018. This shop offers both vegan and traditional options.

Burlington

The Sunshine Doughnut Company

Brock Avenue and Lakeshore Road, Burlington

There’s no mistaking what this business sells, with its trademark giant sprinkle doughnut high atop its foundation. Sunshine offers a range of flavours from it’s $3.25 Glazed Doughnut to a giant $5.00 Blueberry-Lemon Fritter.

Niagara – St. Catharines

Beechwood Doughnuts

St. Paul Street and James Street

This shop, located in Downtown St. Catherines, offers award-winning 100 per cent vegan doughnuts. The outlet won three awards at the Toronto Vegetarian Association Veg Awards in 2015 with its Coconut Cream, winning best vegan doughnut and desert. Beechwood’s all-time top seller is their Cookies ‘n Cream doughnut, but it’s recently been supplanted by their Black Forest doughnut.

