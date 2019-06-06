Lifestyle
Here’s how to indulge on National Doughnut Day in the Hamilton area

National Doughnut Day comes on the first Friday of June. Here are some options if you're planning on celebrating.

Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton
National doughnut day is here!

The legend began in 1938 when a Chicago Salvation Army branch served free doughnuts during the great depression, helping those in need. It also honoured those who served doughnuts to soldiers during the First World War.

Ever since, the Salvation Army has continued handing out free doughnuts on the first Friday of every June and will continue the tradition across Ontario, as several branches will be handing out the sweet treat to commemorate the day.

In Hamilton, the well-known charity will offer up freebies at Gore Park between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

However, if money is no object and you’re looking for something a cut above, here are some of the high-end doughnut shops in the Hamilton region that are neighbourhood legends.

Just a heads up: many of these doughnuts are much larger than what you may be accustomed to, so go easy when ordering more than one.

Hamilton

GranDad’s

James Street North and Burlington

This family-owned operation boasts 30 years of doughnut making experience with four bakers having a combined 120 years in making the sweets.

Located on James Street North, just a walk away from the Waterfront, GrandDad’s offers an array of classics from the Old Fashioned Plain to the Double Chocolate Ghostbuster.

 

granddads-hamilton-chocolate-dip-sprinkles

GranDad’s Chocolate Dip

Don Mitchell / Global News
grandad’s Maple

GranDad’s Canadian Maple

Don Mitchell / Global News
granddads storefront

GranDad’s Donuts storefront on James Street North.

Don Mitchell / Global News

 

Doughboy

Greenhill Ave. and Quigley Rd.

Located in Hamilton’s east-end, Doughboy’s storefront has a traditional diner feel with it’s brightly lit fixtures. Their menu rotates 20 different flavours including Raspberry Buttercream and their top-selling traditional Apple Fritter.

doughboy-fritter-raspberry

Doughboy’s Apple Fritter and Raspberry Buttercream.

Don Mitchell / Global News
doughboy-display

Doughboy boasts 20 different doughnut flavours in its repertoire.

Don Mitchell / Global News
Doughboy-Storefront

Doughboy Doughnut storefront on Greenhill Ave. and Quigley Rd.

Don Mitchell / Global News

 

Donut Monster

Locke Street South and Charlton

The unique flavours of this outlet actually began in a simple home kitchen in 2015, supplying independent coffee shops and grocery stores with fresh donuts. Eventually, owner Reuben Vanderkwaak opened up the Locke Street location in 2018. This shop offers both vegan and traditional options.

donut monster cheesecake brownie banana

The Donut Monster’s Cheesecake Brownie and Peanut Butter Banana Filled.

Don Mitchell / Global News
donut monster

The Donut Monster’s menu rotates a number of strikingly unique flavours.

Don Mitchell / Global News
donut monster storefront

The Donut Monster’s storefront on Locke and Charlton.

Don Mitchell / Global News

 

Burlington

The Sunshine Doughnut Company

Brock Avenue and Lakeshore Road, Burlington

There’s no mistaking what this business sells, with its trademark giant sprinkle doughnut high atop its foundation. Sunshine offers a range of flavours from it’s $3.25 Glazed Doughnut to a giant $5.00 Blueberry-Lemon Fritter.

 

Sunshine Doughnuts

Sunshine Doughnut Company’s Sprinkles doughnut.

Don Mitchell / Global News
sunshine-donut-display

Sunshine Doughnut Company’s line ranges from simple Glazed to the custard filled Burly Cream.

Don Mitchell / Global News
sunshine store front

The Sunshine Doughnut Company’s storefront at Brock Ave. and Lakeshore Road.

Don Mitchell / Global News

 

Niagara – St. Catharines

Beechwood Doughnuts

St. Paul Street and James Street

This shop, located in Downtown St. Catherines, offers award-winning 100 per cent vegan doughnuts. The outlet won three awards at the Toronto Vegetarian Association Veg Awards in 2015 with its Coconut Cream, winning best vegan doughnut and desert. Beechwood’s all-time top seller is their Cookies ‘n Cream doughnut, but it’s recently been supplanted by their Black Forest doughnut.

 

Black Forrest Doughnut -Beechwood Dougnuts

Beechwood Doughnut’s Black Forrest doughnut is a top seller.

Beechwood Doughnuts St Catharines
Cookies and Cream

One of Beechwood Doughnuts all time top seller’s the Cookies N’ Cream.

Beechwood Doughnuts St Catharines
beechwood Storefront

Beechwood Doughnuts store front at St. Paul and James in St. Catharines.

Beechwood Doughnuts St. Catharines

 

