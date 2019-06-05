Saskatchewan weather outlook: drought continues, some showers ahead

Drought conditions continue into June, but showers are in the forecast.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

One millimetre of rain was reported at the Saskatoon airport Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a thunderstorm brought in the first moisture the city has seen in weeks.

This is much needed moisture after the driest meteorological spring (March, April and May) ever recorded in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw.

Saskatoon just had the driest spring ever recorded with only 9% the city's normal precip reported at the airport in March, April & May! https://t.co/0aWTYFv8gZ #skstorm #yxe #Sask #yqr pic.twitter.com/YWMqssDgc9 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 4, 2019

After driest spring on record in Saskatoon & Moose Jaw, June is normally the wettest month of the year, but no major rain is expected yet. Full #Sask drought coverage is ahead on Global News at 5, 6 & 10 https://t.co/0aWTYFv8gZ #yqr #yxe #skstorm #CityMJ pic.twitter.com/qqQturemIH — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 4, 2019

A thunderstorm last night brought in 1mm of rain to the Saskatoon airport…now only 64.8mm of rain to go to reach the normal amount seen in June! https://t.co/0aWTYFv8gZ #skstorm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/tdGw4hW19S — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 5, 2019

Temperatures then dipped back to 11 degrees in both Saskatoon and Regina with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies lingering in the morning with a breezy wind helping the mercury climb into the 20s before noon.

Mostly sunny skies get back into full swing Wednesday afternoon as the region warms back into the mid-20s for a daytime high.

READ MORE: Spring 2019 driest in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw recorded history

Wednesday night

Clouds roll back into Saskatoon on Wednesday evening with a chance of showers overnight as mostly clear conditions continue in the Regina area with temperatures falling into low double digits in both cities.

Thursday

A low-pressure system building into the province will bring in a chance of showers and the risk of a late day thunderstorm on Thursday as clouds roll into the Regina area and linger in Saskatoon all day.

A kick of heat ahead of this system will push the mercury into the 30s in Regina with an afternoon high expected in the high 20s for Saskatoon as gusty southwesterly winds pick up.

Friday

The first work week of June wraps up under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers in Saskatoon and with a mix of sun and cloud in Regina.

Daytime highs should manage to swing up into the mid-20s in Regina, the low 20s in Saskatoon with a breezy wind continuing to blow.

Weekend outlook

The likelihood of significant rainfall for the second weekend of June is shaping up, but only for eastern Saskatchewan.

Regina should see showers on Saturday with a slight chance of some sprinkles in Saskatoon on Saturday and possibly also on Sunday as daytime highs drop back into the mid-teens.

Bill Armstrong took the June 5 Your Saskatchewan photo near Mankota:

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.