Manitoba Avenue house fire deliberately set, say police, marking city’s 21st homicide

Winnipeg police have confirmed Winnipeg’s 21st homicide of the year.

The death, originally treated by police as ‘suspicious’, was the result of a house fire in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators looking into deadly Manitoba Avenue blaze

A man was killed in the blaze, which investigators now believe was deliberately set.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as Hubert Wilson McKay, 63.

Anyone with information that might help detectives is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Ways to mitigate the risk of arson