2 downtown Hamilton developments under scrutiny over shoring permit

Two downtown tower developments are under scrutiny at Hamilton City Hall because their construction has reportedly jumped ahead of some needed permits.

The developments include the highrise going in across from Gore Park on King Street East at Hughson Street and the Vrancor development at Main Street East at Walnut Street.

According to the City of Hamilton’s Planning Committee, both need something called a shoring permit.

READ MORE: Hamilton economic development team hoping to lure Toronto investors

“That permit is a new requirement brought in by the city a few months ago,” Downtown Coun. Jason Farr explains. “It’s needed when you have new developments next door to older buildings to ensure stable excavation work near private property, city streets and sidewalks.”

The Vrancor building is currently under a stop-work order until it gets both the shoring order and a foundation permit.

READ MORE: $1.3B in building permits a new high watermark for Hamilton

The planning department staff says the highrise at King and Hughson streets should get its permit in a matter of days.

Farr says the incidents seem to be two cases in which developers simply put the front-end loader in use before the paperwork was in hand.

WATCH: Elderly man rescued from highrise apartment building fire in Burlington