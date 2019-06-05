Walk Off The Earth to perform Canadian national anthem at Game 4 of NBA Finals

Burlington’s Walk Off The Earth will be in Oakland for Game 4 of the NBA Finals to sing the Canadian national anthem.

The quartet revealed the gig on Tuesday on social media.

The band is currently wrapping up the U.S. leg of the world tour which resumes in Europe late June after a break.

“We’re so honored! We’re bringing our GuitHarpUlele…See you in Oakland,” the band posted on Twitter referring to their penchant for performing covers on YouTube with just a ukulele and the theremin.

The best-of-seven series between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors is now tied 1-1. Game 3 of the series is on Wednesday while Game 4 goes Friday.

At the end of June, Walk Off The Earth will resume their World Tour opening the European leg in Austria.

