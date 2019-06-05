Apple’s iOS 13 update won’t be released to phones older than iPhone 6s

Apple announced this week that its latest iPhone software update, iOS 13, won’t be extended to iPhones older than the iPhone 6s, seemingly nudging owners of older phones towards newer devices.

The update was announced during the company’s annual developer conference, WWDC 2019, along with a number of other software and product releases.

READ MORE: Apple criticized for launching $1K monitor stand — monitor sold separately

The new iPhone software follows a tried-and-true Apple tradition of restricting a number of older devices from receiving the update, which will not be released to the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and the sixth-generation iPod Touch.

In addition, the update won’t be released to the original iPad Air and the iPad mini 2, which were updated with iOS 12, The Verge reports.

This isn’t the first time iPhone users have faced this issue. During last year’s conference, Apple announced that its iOS 12 update would only extend to phones as old as the iPhone 5s, which was released in 2013. The year before, iOS 11 was restricted from the iPhone 5 and 5c, any iPhone 4 models and the fourth-generation iPad.

READ MORE: New iOS update will make older iPhones, iPads obsolete

Going even further back, the iPhone 3G is only compatible up to iOS 4, first-generation iPads and the iPhone 4 were last compatible with iOS 7 and the iPhone 4s and iPhone 5 will only ever update as far as iOS 9.

Without the newest operating system update, older devices won’t be eligible for the latest software and security updates, potentially leaving them open to security breaches. Some iPhone apps may also stop working if a device’s iOS isn’t up to date.

What’s new with iOS 13?

Apple is placing a big emphasis on the improved performance of iOS 13, especially for the oldest devices receiving the update. It’s unclear whether iOS 13 resolves the issue of older devices running slower on newer operating system iterations, as the update won’t be released until the fall.

Apple stated during its presentation that Face ID will unlock 30 per cent faster and that apps will launch twice as fast with the new update.

In addition, a new swiping keyboard allows users to switch effortlessly between the standard Apple keyboard and third-party keyboards. Apple has dubbed this feature the “Quick Path” keyboard.

The reminders app will be completely refurbished to include “today,” “scheduled,” “flagged” and “all” filtering options for sorting different tasks.

Apple Mail will be getting a new desktop format, and Notes is getting a sleek, new gallery view option. Apple is also completely redoing its maps app with iOS 13 featuring an interface reminiscent of Google Street View.

However, perhaps the most anticipated update coming with iOS is the newly launched Dark Mode. Tech websites, including The Verge, have called the update the single biggest visual update to Apple’s iOS since the current design was introduced in iOS 7. Notifications and the dock will get new dark hues to go with the update.

Here is the full list of devices compatible with the iOS 13 update:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (seventh generation)

The iPhone 6 still commands 10 per cent of the iPhone ownership market and broke records after being released in 2014, selling over 10 million units in the first weekend the device went on sale, according to the tech blog Cult of Mac.

In addition, the company also released a software update, iPad OS, for its line of iPads. The update will be extended to the following devices:

iPad Pro (12.9-inch)

iPad Pro (11-inch)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

iPad (sixth generation)

iPad (fifth generation)

iPad mini (fifth generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (third generation)

iPad Air 2