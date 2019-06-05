Truck, taxicab crash on corner of Route 90 and Ellice

A white truck rolled over onto the lawn of a local business Wednesday morning after a collision with a taxicab that also took out a traffic light.
The crash happened at the intersection of Route 90 southbound and Ellice Avenue and left the truck on its side.
The crash closed the intersection for a time, forcing drivers on Ellice Avenue to flow through a parking lot, and traffic on Route 90 was rerouted onto Ellice Avenue westbound.
Route 90 re-opened to traffic at about 7:15 a.m. Ellice Avenue remained closed.
There was no immediate word on injuries or a cause.
