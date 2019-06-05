Traffic
June 5, 2019
Updated: June 5, 2019 8:42 am

Truck, taxicab crash on corner of Route 90 and Ellice

A white truck rests on its side after a collision with a taxicab Wednesday morning.

Elisha Dacey/Global News
A white truck rolled over onto the lawn of a local business Wednesday morning after a collision with a taxicab that also took out a traffic light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 90 southbound and Ellice Avenue and left the truck on its side.

The crash closed the intersection for a time, forcing drivers on Ellice Avenue to flow through a parking lot, and traffic on Route 90 was rerouted onto Ellice Avenue westbound.

Route 90 re-opened to traffic at about 7:15 a.m. Ellice Avenue remained closed.

There was no immediate word on injuries or a cause.

A light standard was knocked down in the collision between a truck and a taxicab Wednesday.

Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg police direct traffic at the corner of Route 90 and Ellice Avenue Wednesday morning.

Elisha Dacey/Global News

