Truck, taxicab crash on corner of Route 90 and Ellice

A white truck rolled over onto the lawn of a local business Wednesday morning after a collision with a taxicab that also took out a traffic light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 90 southbound and Ellice Avenue and left the truck on its side.

TRAFFIC UPDATE:

KING EDWARD & ELLICE

All southbound lanes are open. Lights are still out currently. Eastbound and Westbound are still re-routing. #traffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/AcLDnsswxn — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) June 5, 2019

The crash closed the intersection for a time, forcing drivers on Ellice Avenue to flow through a parking lot, and traffic on Route 90 was rerouted onto Ellice Avenue westbound.

Route 90 re-opened to traffic at about 7:15 a.m. Ellice Avenue remained closed.

There was no immediate word on injuries or a cause.