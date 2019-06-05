3 black bear cubs temporarily staying in Saskatoon

Three black bear cubs arrived at Living Sky Rehabilitation in Saskatoon on Monday morning.

The cubs were found on the Coté First Nation after their mother was shot and are temporarily making their home in the Bridge City until a rehabilitation facility is able to care for the approximately three-month-old cubs.

Jan Shadick with Living Sky Rehabilitation said the cubs weigh about five kilograms each and are healthy.

“They are very wild,” she said. “They want nothing to do with us and that’s exactly how we need to keep them so at the moment no one is allowed to see them, nobody is allowed to go anywhere near them.”

Shadick said they are trying to keep human contact to a minimum as they are hopeful the cubs can be rehabilitated into the wild.

Living Sky Rehabilitation doesn’t have the facilities to keep the cubs for long; they are currently looking at options in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario pending space availability.

They are hopeful a new home can be found for the three cubs by Thursday.