400 Central American migrants cross into Mexico, aim to reach U.S. border

About 400 Central American migrants crossed into Mexico on Tuesday with the aim of reaching the U.S. border to request asylum.

READ MORE: Mexico warns U.S. proposed tariffs could damage economy, cause influx of migrants

Mexican police looked on as about half the migrants crossed the Suchiate River on inner-tube rafts. The mainly Honduran migrants then walked into the border city of Ciudad Hidalgo to rest in the main plaza.

WATCH: Mexico hopes for migration deal as U.S. tariffs loom

“The federal police asked us where we were from, or if we had any ties to gangs,” said one Honduran, who didn’t want to give his name for fear of reprisals.

The other half of the migrants walked over the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala and waited to register at a Mexican immigration office. They included many women and children.

READ MORE: Congress’ challenge of U.S.-Mexico border wall funding rejected by federal judge

Mexico has been discouraging mass marches along highways, as migrant caravans did in past months.

The border crossing comes after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on Mexican imports unless Mexico does more to stop the passage of migrants through its territory.