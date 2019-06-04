Life sentences follow verdict in case of fatal 2016 Toronto pizza shop shooting

Three men found guilty in the 2016 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a west end pizza shop have been sentenced to life in prison.

Jarryl Hagley was eating with a group of friends at the Pizza Pizza on Weston Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue West, around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2016 when gunmen entered the store and fired shots in his direction.

Hagley was struck and police found him in the restaurant’s back washroom shortly after arriving. Toronto police later confirmed that they believed Hagley was targeted.

READ MORE: 3 men found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2016 ‘Pizza Pizza’ shooting of 17-year-old

On May 23, Mohamed Ali Nur and twin brothers, Shakiyl Shaw and Lenneil Shaw were all convicted of first-degree murder.

At the trial, the jury heard a fourth man named Winston Poyser, also charged with first-degree murder, plead guilty to the lesser offence of being an accessory after the fact to murder after giving information to police about his involvement and the involvement of others in the shooting.

WATCH: (May 23, 2019) Mother of victim in ‘Pizza Pizza’ shooting says verdict brings closure

Poyser has already done his time after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of accessory after the fact to murder. He served the equivalent of 27 months in prison and is now serving two years’ probation.

READ MORE: Mother says 17-year-old fatally shot at Toronto restaurant ‘will always be my baby’

On Tuesday, Ali Nur and the Shaw brothers were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

All three have pleaded not guilty and have been in custody since their arrests.

— With files from Jessica Patton