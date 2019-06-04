Traffic
June 4, 2019 4:51 pm
Updated: June 4, 2019 4:55 pm

Repair work to close lanes on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge on Wednesday

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge will be down to just one lane in each direction for much of Wednesday according to the government of Canada.

Lisa Polewski
A A

The agency that manages Canada’s bridges, dams and highways says portions of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge will be closed for repair work on Wednesday morning.

Public Services and Procurement Canada sent out a release on Tuesday to advise drivers that one lane in each direction on the bridge will be closed for repair work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 5.

READ MORE: Teen driver nabbed doing 102 in 50 km/hr zone on Cemetery Road in Hamilton

One lane will remain open in both directions, and crews will avoid lane reductions during peak times in order to minimize disruptions.

“The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during the lane reductions, ” the agency said in a release. “The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington bridge repair work
Burlington Canal Lift Bridge
Burlington Canal Lift Bridge closure
Burlington Canal Lift Bridge repairs
Burlington Canal Lift Bridge traffic
Government of Canada
Hamilton
Public Services and Procurement Canada
road closure

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.