Repair work to close lanes on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge on Wednesday

The agency that manages Canada’s bridges, dams and highways says portions of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge will be closed for repair work on Wednesday morning.

Public Services and Procurement Canada sent out a release on Tuesday to advise drivers that one lane in each direction on the bridge will be closed for repair work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 5.

One lane will remain open in both directions, and crews will avoid lane reductions during peak times in order to minimize disruptions.

“The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during the lane reductions, ” the agency said in a release. “The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.”

