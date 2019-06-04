Teen driver nabbed doing 102 in 50 km/hr zone on Cemetery Road in Hamilton
A A
An 18-year-old female from Smithville, Ont., has been charged after Hamilton Police stopped her for speeding at Regional Road 56 at Cemetery Road in Hamilton.
READ MORE: Hamilton police warn stunt driving/speeding will not be tolerated
Tuesday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., police clocked a car doing 102 km/hr in a 50 zone.
Her licence has been suspended for seven days and the 2014 Ford Fusion she was driving has been impounded for a week.
READ MORE: New speeding education campaign aims to make Hamilton roads safer
She was charged was speeding and stunt driving, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.