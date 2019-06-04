Teen driver nabbed doing 102 in 50 km/hr zone on Cemetery Road in Hamilton

An 18-year-old female from Smithville, Ont., has been charged after Hamilton Police stopped her for speeding at Regional Road 56 at Cemetery Road in Hamilton.

Tuesday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., police clocked a car doing 102 km/hr in a 50 zone.

Her licence has been suspended for seven days and the 2014 Ford Fusion she was driving has been impounded for a week.

She was charged was speeding and stunt driving, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.