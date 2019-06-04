Accused in Kelowna second-degree murder trial continues testimony

The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Chris Ausman is back on the stand for the second day.

Steven Pirko has been accused of killing 32-year-old victim with a hammer in a bloody street fight near Kelowna’s Rutland Road and Highway 33 in January 2014.

Defence still questioning Pirko. Court is playing surveillance video from the night of the murder. Pirko describes how he’s back from the fight, just watching. He had a hammer in his pocket. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 4, 2019

Pirko said he ran away from the altercation because he panicked.

Pirko asked why he didn’t turn himself in. “I was scared and panicked. Just scared, really,” he said. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 4, 2019

Pirko testified he was intoxicated on the night Ausman died.

He was interviewed by police about a week later.

Defence is going over transcript of what he told police at the time. He told police he had been home all night. Pirko says now that he was lying and trying to get info from the cops. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 4, 2019

Pirko testified that he had told police in February 2014 that he had been home all night. In court on Tuesday, he said that at the time, he had been lying and was trying to get information from police about what they knew.

On Feb. 6, 2014, Pirko asks police why he’s even a suspect. Pirko says now he was putting on a front and trying to find out what evidence they had on him. “I knew why I would be a suspect, but I was just lying.” — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 4, 2019

Pirko says he was not being truthful with the police because he was scared. “There were so many things going through my head…didn’t want to go to jail, didn’t want to leave my mom.” — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 4, 2019

Pirko wasn’t arrested until November 2016, nearly three years after Ausman was killed.

Pirko says he was arrested at the 7-11 on Highway 33 and Rutland. Testifies he’d been up for a couple days doing heroin and speed. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 4, 2019

Pirko said he was using quite a bit at the time to ensure he wasn’t “dope sick.”

He testified that during his police interview, he was feeling severe withdrawal symptoms.

Defence asks Pirko about his confession. “Why did you decide to tell the police?” “A big part of it was Leslie’s appeal,” Pirko said, adding he was like a father figure to him. The police officer was also “playing on his heartstrings.” — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 4, 2019

