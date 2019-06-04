Crime
June 4, 2019 4:11 pm

Accused in Kelowna second-degree murder trial continues testimony

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Steven Pirko, 26, took the stand Monday at his second-degree murder trial. He's accused of killing Chris Ausman in a street fight in 2014.

Contributed
A A

The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Chris Ausman is back on the stand for the second day.

Steven Pirko has been accused of killing 32-year-old victim with a hammer in a bloody street fight near Kelowna’s Rutland Road and Highway 33 in January 2014.

READ MORE: Kelowna man accused of 2nd degree murder takes the stand

Pirko said he ran away from the altercation because he panicked.

Pirko testified he was intoxicated on the night Ausman died.

READ MORE: Kelowna jury begins to hear evidence at murder trial

He was interviewed by police about a week later.

Pirko testified that he had told police in February 2014 that he had been home all night. In court on Tuesday, he said that at the time, he had been lying and was trying to get information from police about what they knew.

Pirko wasn’t arrested until November 2016, nearly three years after Ausman was killed.

Pirko said he was using quite a bit at the time to ensure he wasn’t “dope sick.”

READ MORE: Officer cross-examined in Kelowna murder trial

He testified that during his police interview, he was feeling severe withdrawal symptoms.

WATCH: Details on what happened on the first day the accused takes the stand in his own defence

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
chris ausman
Chris Ausman murder
Chris Ausman murder trial
Kelowna
Kelowna Court
Kelowna Crime
Kelowna Murder
Steven Pirko

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.